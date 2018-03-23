Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal

Much of the news this past week has focused on what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did — or did not do — when he found out that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users.

While much of the anger is connected to the billions of dollars of wiped-out stock value, little has been said about his leadership style: Only a few have questioned how the CEO of such an influential company could lack such self-awareness.

Anyone can talk a big game, but true leaders follow through on their promises and commitments with their actions. Zuckerberg has faced the privacy of the data question, as well as the consumer protection question for as long as Facebook has existed. Over the recent years, his assurances have been more forthright. Words aside, did Zuckerberg act sufficiently over this recent debacle? Did he do everything he could to live up to the promises he made to his consumers with his actions, no matter what?

Here are some of the basic things great leaders in business do to gain respect, maintain transparency and win success.