Global markets slump as trade tensions escalate

Stock markets around the world have seen sharp falls, with investors fretting over a potential trade war.

In Asia overnight, markets closed sharply lower with the Nikkei 225 falling 4.5 percent after earlier dropping to its lowest levels in more than five months. The Japanese benchmark also fell 4.88 percent for the week. Major exporters were downbeat, with Honda Motor falling 5.27 percent and Sony losing 2.73 percent.

The broader Topix lost 3.62 percent amid a broad-based sell-off. The Topix machinery and mining indexes were among the biggest losers, falling 5.62 percent and 4.45 percent, respectively.

Greater China markets plunged in early trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sinking 3.16 percent by 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN. Stocks on the mainland also came under pressure from mounting trade tensions. The Shanghai composite dropped 3.38 percent to close at 3,153.09 and the Shenzhen composite lost 4.49 percent to end at 1,766.61.