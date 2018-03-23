After teasing a potential veto of the colossal $1.3 trillion omnibus, President Donald Trump signed the spending bill into law Friday touting it as a "matter of national security."

"We had no choice but to fund our military because we have to have by far the strongest military in the world," Trump said during an impromptu White House press event. "You see the players out there and you see what we are dealing with."

Trump's signature on the 2,200-page legislation grants the most significant increase in defense funding in the past 15 years. The Department of Defense is set to gain $61 billion more than last year's enacted funding for a top line of $700 billion.

House Speaker Paul Ryan referred to the bill as the "Trump-Jim Mattis budget," on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning. He added: "Obama shortchanged our military, this fixes us."

Defense Secretary James Mattis, who stood behind Trump during the presser, framed the bill as a needed measure to preserve the lethality of U.S. forces.

"Today we have received the largest military budget in history, reversing many years of declining and unpredictable funding, and together we are going to make our military stronger than ever," Mattis said. "We in the military are humbled and grateful to the American people for their sacrifices on behalf of this funding. Now, it is our responsibility in the military to spend every dollar wisely in order to keep the trust and the confidence of the American people and the Congress."

The funding in the defense-friendly bill will be spread over the Pentagon's base budget of $589.5 billion and $65.2 billion for the overseas contingency operations, or OCO, budget. The remainder of the $700 billion is appropriated to other defense-related programs outside the Department of Defense.

The measure also provides $238 billion for operations and maintenance, $89.2 billion for research and development, $9.5 billion for the Missile Defense Agency and $137.7 billion for personnel pay – a 2.4 percent increase from fiscal year 2017.

The omnibus allocates $144.3 billion for military equipment procurement, too. Here's a look at some of the big-ticket items: