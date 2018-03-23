The student survivors of February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. are proving that more than any activists in a generation, they have managed to take over the conversation around gun control and American safety.

"The world failed us and we're here to make a new one that's going to be easier on the next generation. If you're against that, then get out," Cameron Kasky, March For Our Lives co-founder told Time magazine in a new cover story.

Today, at least a half-million people, most prominently students, are expected to gather for the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. and over 800 sister marches across the world.

Organizing the march along with Kasky are survivors Emma González, David Hogg, Jacklyn Corinn, Alex Wind and Ryan Deitsch, all of whom have emphasized their mission to "demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues."

"The adults know that we're cleaning up their mess," Kasky told Time.

Today's March For Our Lives event is just one way the Stoneman Douglas students have mobilized since the February tragedy. Thousands of people across America took part in the #Enough National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14 to both honor those killed at the high school in February and fight for stricter gun laws.

"These students are trying to build a different kind of world and correct a lot the mistakes people in previous generations made," Columbia University professor Ed Morales, author of the upcoming book "Latinx: The New Force in American Politics and Culture," tells CNBC Make It.

Morales argues that González, one of the most vocal student survivors, and her emblematic Gen Z peers (Americans born between 1994 and 2010) have succeeded in leading the March For Our Lives movement because of their youth, protest style and ability to hold inclusive conversations.

González, an 18-year-old senior at Stoneman Douglas, directly called out President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA) at an anti-gun rally held days after the mass shooting. A week later, González and fellow survivors again criticized the NRA and lawmakers at a CNN town hall on gun violence.

And their efforts are showing: New results from a Gallup poll conducted after the Stoneman Douglas shooting found that support for stricter laws on gun sales is at its highest since 1993.

Here are three ways González and her Gen Z peers are pioneering change when so many who came before them failed, according to Morales.