Man reportedly holding hostages in French supermarket, claims allegiance to Islamic State

A major hostage situation is taking place in the southern French city of Trebes, according to NBC News who cited the press office of the national gendarmerie.

The press officer said that at approximately 11:00 a.m. this morning local time, an armed individual penetrated the Super U supermarket. Gunshots were heard inside and the man is holding hostages, NBC News reported.

At this point, French authorities do not know how many people are being held inside.

Reuters reported that the local mayor has told local media that there are two injured victims and all hostages have now been freed. The news agency also said that the hostage taker and one police officer are now the only two people in the supermarket.

French media reported that the man has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.

The prosecutor's office in Paris has confirmed that the anti-terror section has officially opened an investigation into the hostage-taking. Charges are reported to involve terrorist association, attempted assassination and sequestering of persons.