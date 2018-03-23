Identifying talent and making the right hiring decisions are crucial to any organization. National Football League franchises are no exception. With the rise of computer-driven data analytics, the days of "gut decisions" made by scouts are long gone from the world of professional sports. But for the Indianapolis Colts, a better process for identifying talent is being created with insights from one of the NFL's few female owners.

"Our business is a little bit different from [other organizations]," Carlie Irsay-Gordon, daughter of Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, told CNBC in a recent interview at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference. "I'm a third generation in the line of Colts owners, and [prior to this current arrangement] we sort of were just flying by the seat of our pants."

Irsay-Gordon, one of the only women with a prominent role within the NFL's ownership circle, said the Colts organization previously had values and a vision, but those elements came organically rather than as part of a set business objective. With a new generation of ownership at the franchise, the culture has evolved.

Irsay-Gordon spoke with CNBC and shared a few keys to her thought process as she and the Colts' staff search for the best talent among the hundreds of players they review each year.