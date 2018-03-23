The house from '10 Things I Hate About You' just sold for $1.6 million—take a look inside

For the first time in over 30 years, the house from 1999's cult favorite movie "10 Things I Hate About You," located in Tacoma, Washington, hit the market for $1.6 million.

It didn't last long: The dwelling, listed by agent Jeff Jensen, was scooped up after less than a week. Although the buyer knew that the property was featured in the movie, it wasn't a deciding factor, Jensen tells CNBC Make It.

But the Victorian home, with its iconic wrap around porch and custom woodwork, still conjures up plenty of nostalgia for the rest of us. Here's a peek inside what it looks like now.