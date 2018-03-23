VISIT CNBC.COM

The house from '10 Things I Hate About You' just sold for $1.6 million—take a look inside

Larry Miller stands before Larisa Oleynik and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a scene from the film '10 Things I Hate About You', 1999.
Buena Vista | Getty Images
Larry Miller stands before Larisa Oleynik and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a scene from the film '10 Things I Hate About You', 1999.

For the first time in over 30 years, the house from 1999's cult favorite movie "10 Things I Hate About You," located in Tacoma, Washington, hit the market for $1.6 million.

It didn't last long: The dwelling, listed by agent Jeff Jensen, was scooped up after less than a week. Although the buyer knew that the property was featured in the movie, it wasn't a deciding factor, Jensen tells CNBC Make It.

But the Victorian home, with its iconic wrap around porch and custom woodwork, still conjures up plenty of nostalgia for the rest of us. Here's a peek inside what it looks like now.

Jeff Jenson

Outside, the iconic wrap around porch, on which star Julia Stiles famously sat in the movie, frames the home.

"The most recognizable and most memorable part of the house was the front porch and curb appeal of the home," Jensen says.

Jeff Jenson

Inside are custom inlay hardwood floors and wood panels, as well as original details like 400-pound solid oak pocket doors, according to the listing.

Jeff Jenson

The 5,760-square-foot space was built in 1907 and has been largely preserved over the years.

Jeff Jenson

"It is essentially in original condition with updates to the mechanical and other systems of the house," Jensen says. "Kitchen was remodeled in 2006 but walls, rooms and original details are all intact."

Jeff Jenson

The kitchen features ample countertop space and plenty of natural light.

Jeff Jenson

There are five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, each spacious enough to comfortably fit queen-sized beds.

Jeff Jenson

The listing notes that the property was "built for entertaining and living large."

Jeff Jenson

A den with a built-in bar provides an ideal space to hang out with guests. Or perhaps kick back and catch a rerun of Stiles and Heath Ledger in "10 Things I Hate About You."

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles at swing in a scene from the film '10 Things I Hate About You', 1999.
Buena Vista | Getty Images
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles at swing in a scene from the film '10 Things I Hate About You', 1999.

