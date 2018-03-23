The first non-stop flight between Europe and Australia is ready for takeoff

On Saturday, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Qantas will leave Perth, Australia and fly non-stop to London Heathrow.

The flight will be the first commercial passenger jet to connect the two countries directly and the 9,010 miles will take just over 17 hours to complete.

The flight will carry 236 passengers across business, premium economy, and economy cabins. That number has been trimmed back to allow for more fuel.

While it signals a new era of efficient engines and lightweight composite structures, it will not win the title of the world's longest flight.

CNBC takes a look at the current routes guaranteed to weary any hardened traveler.