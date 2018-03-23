The first non-stop flight between Europe and Australia is ready for takeoff

On Saturday, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Qantas will leave Perth, Australia and fly non-stop to London Heathrow.
The flight will be the first commercial passenger jet to connect the two countries directly and the 9,010 miles will take just over 17 hours to complete.
The flight will carry 236 passengers across business, premium economy, and economy cabins. That number has been trimmed back to allow for more fuel.
While it signals a new era of efficient engines and lightweight composite structures, it will not win the title of the world's longest flight.
CNBC takes a look at the current routes guaranteed to weary any hardened traveler.
Shortest total time: 16 hours, 50 minutes
Length: 8,578 miles
Operated by Qantas, this flight was the first non-stop when the route started using an Airbus A380 in 2014. The return route from Sydney, however, was always non-stop, which began as far back as 2011.
Shortest total time: 17 hours, 30 minutes
Length: 8,596 miles
United Airlines began UA 101 in January this year, using Boeing's 787-9. Crossing the International Date Line across the Pacific Ocean, travelers arrive two days after departure.
Shortest total time: 17 hours, 00 minutes
Length: 8,770 miles
United first operated this service in October 2017. The flight holds the distance record for any current flight flying to or from the United States. That should change when Qantas launches nonstop flights between Melbourne and San Francisco in September.
Shortest total time: 17 hours, 05 minutes
Length: 8,824 miles
Emirates EK 449 is a non-stop Airbus A380 route. After departing New Zealand it is almost four hours before you even reach the east coast of Australia. Anyone who stays awake should be able to see the south coast of India before the descent into the Middle East.
Shortest total time: 17 hours, 20 minutes
Length: 9,010 miles
The new kid on the block. From Saturday the Boeing 787-9, operated under Qantas' QF9 code, will be only one of two current routes to fly direct more than 9,000 miles. The Dreamliner will set off for its non-stop run to London at 6.50 p.m. AWST, reaching Heathrow at 5.10 a.m. London time the following day.
Shortest total time: 17 hours, 40 minutes
Length: 9,032 miles
The longest current flight you can take flies you from the capital of New Zealand to the capital of Qatar. A Boeing 777-200LR performs the haul, which was first completed in February 2017.
It may not have long at the top though. Singapore Airlines is soon to take delivery of the ultra-long range Airbus A350-900ULR. With it, it wants to relaunch the 9,537 mile Singapore to New York route. Airbus estimates that will take up to 19 hours.