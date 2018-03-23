    ×

    Trading Nation

    Stocks are having their worst week in over a month. Here are the key levels to watch

    Stocks are having their worst week in a month and a half. Here are the essential levels to watch
    Stocks are having their worst week in a month and a half. Here are the essential levels to watch   

    The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are pacing for their worst week in 1½ months as concerns about the Trump administration's tariffs and the prospect of a trade war emerging weigh on the market.

    Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, is highlighting several key levels to watch on the S&P 500 and Dow as both indexes on Thursday posted their worst days since early February. Here are his reasons why.

    • On the S&P 500, 2,700 is the key "resistance" level to watch, while 2,650 is the key "support" level to watch.

    • The 2,700 mark is just points above the S&P 500's 100-day moving average. The S&P broke below 2,650 heading into the market close, trading as low as 2,641.73. It was even lower in Friday's premarket.

    • This break suggest we could see a retest of the S&P's 200-day moving average, at 2,584, in the coming weeks.

    • Examining a chart of the Dow, the blue chips have failed to trade above its 50-day moving average in over 1½ weeks; if the index closes below its lows touched on March 2, at 24,217, then the next stop is its 200-day moving average, just below 23,500. It was at 23,840 in Friday's premarket.

    Bottom line: The markets are having a volatile week, and Piper Jaffray's chief market technician is laying out key levels investors should watch in the Dow and S&P 500.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...