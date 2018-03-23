UK data protection watchdog gets warrant to enter Cambridge Analytica and seize evidence

Britain's data protection and privacy watchdog was granted a warrant on Friday to enter the offices of Cambridge Analytica.

"We are pleased with the decision of the judge, and we plan to execute the warrant shortly," an ICO spokesman said, according to Reuters.

The Information Commissioner's Office was given permission by the U.K. High Court to access the controversial political data analytics firm's servers and seize evidence.

Cambridge Analytica is at the center of a data scandal that has rocked f this week. The company is accused of improperly harvesting the data of millions of Facebook users.

Facebook was told earlier this week to back down from its own probe into the firm. It had hired digital forensics company Stroz Friedberg to determine whether Cambridge Analytica still possessed data related to the leak.

According to Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who worked for Cambridge Analytica during the election, the company mined the data of 50 million Facebook profiles.

Cambridge University academic Aleksandr Kogan and his company Global Science Research (GSR) created an app called "thisisyourdigitallife," which used psychological tests to gather data on users. According to Wylie, Kogan then passed that data onto Cambridge Analytica, enabling the latter to develop software that could potentially influence voters.

Cambridge Analytica said that GSR had "broken" a contract with it, and that it deleted any Facebook data it had obtained from GSR. According to U.K. government records, GSR was dissolved in October.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said Monday that she would apply to the court system to pursue a warrant to access Cambridge Analytica's servers. That request was delayed Thursday as the judge adjourned the application by 24 hours.

Cambridge Analytica's now-ousted boss Alexander Nix was recalled to give evidence by Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Thursday.

U.K. lawmakers have also called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence related to the matter.

The social media giant's chief executive said in his first interview following the scandal that he was "sorry" about the incident. Many analysts and commentators had expressed concern that Zuckerberg had not addressed the matter sooner.

And Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, voiced her own regret on the matter Thursday. Speaking to CNBC at the time, Sandberg said: "If I could live this past week again, I would have definitely had Mark and myself out speaking earlier, but we were trying to get to the bottom of this."