    ×

    Politics

    US warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea, officials say

    The guided missile destroyer USS Mustin leads the guided missile cruiser USS Antietam, the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Fuyuzuki in a formation at the completion of the MultiSail 2018 exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 14, 2018.
    U.S. Department of Defense | Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Myers
    The guided missile destroyer USS Mustin leads the guided missile cruiser USS Antietam, the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Fuyuzuki in a formation at the completion of the MultiSail 2018 exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 14, 2018.

    A U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation" operation on Friday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters.

    The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS Mustin traveled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. China has territorial disputes with its neighbors over the area.