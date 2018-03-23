US warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea, officials say

A U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation" operation on Friday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the USS Mustin traveled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. China has territorial disputes with its neighbors over the area.
