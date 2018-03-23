[The stream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to face reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump tweeted shortly before the briefing that a 1 p.m. "news conference" will address the omnibus spending bill that he threatened to veto earlier in the day. The White House said it the event would be a "press availability" featuring the president.

Two sources who declined to be named told CNBC that Trump planned to sign the bill for "national security reasons."

Trump sent shockwaves through Congress when he made the threat to reject t $1.3 billion spending bill after it passed the Senate late last night with bipartisan support.

If the 2,000-plus-page omnibus spending package — which was rammed through the legislature less than two days after it was available to read — is not signed into law by 12:01 a.m. Saturday, it will trigger a government shutdown.

The briefing arrives amid an especially turbulent week for the administration, which involved multiple high-level resignations and the recrudescent threat of a government shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump confirmed the resignation of national security advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster in a tweet.

McMaster, whose February 2017 appointment was lauded by politicians of both parties as well as many military officials, will be replaced by former UN ambassador John Bolton.

Known for his ardently hawkish military views, Bolton has not received the same warm welcome in establishment political and military circles.

McMaster's was the second resignation of the day among key players in Trump's orbit. Earlier on Thursday, Trump's lead lawyer in the special counsel's Russia probe, John Dowd, also announced his resignation.

CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.