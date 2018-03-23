It's National Puppy Day—here's why some dog lovers pay up to $250,000 to compete in shows

In the past, the AKC has garnered criticism for not enforcing stricter rules on breeders and failing to punish puppy mills that breed dogs without properly taking care of them.
But, others argue, when breeders handle litters responsibly, providing high standards of care and finding good homes for their puppies, they help with the long-term preservation of historical breeds.
For Dell'Orfano, who dedicates hours per day to her six Bergamascos, all the work is "a labor of love ... something you want to invest in for the sake of your breed."
Indeed, many owners and handlers say they are doing what they love. "The dog show community is tight," Dell'Orfano says. "We literally just have fun."
At the end of the day, showing simply comes down to pure enthusiasm for dogs for many owners. Taking home a trophy — or a polished pewter bowl — isn't bad, either, but "it's never about the prize," VanDerHart says. "It's about the thrill of the win. It's about your dog going out there and doing well and succeeding."
