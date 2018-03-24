To make food delivery more efficient, DoorDash needs to know about every pothole and parking space. And in order to pull off that feat, CEO Tony Xu has plenty of information at his finger tips.
"We collect hundreds of millions of data points," Xu told Fortt Knox for CNBC. "And we have to know about every pothole that may slow down traffic, every parking spot that may make a delivery take a little longer."
The food delivery service, which recently completed a $535 million funding round led by Japanese investment giant Softbank, provides the drivers and logistics needed for local restaurants to offer on-demand delivery.
The goal, Xu said, is to be "the last-mile logistics platform for every city."