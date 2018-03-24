Supermodel Chrissy Teigen announced on Saturday she will stop using Snapchat, making her the latest in a rash of celebrities to speak out against the embattled social media platform.

In a tweet to her nearly 10 million followers, she cited Snap's much-maligned redesign and a controversial ad that made light of domestic violence as reasons behind her departure.

Her tweet received more than 8,000 likes, 715 retweets and 156 comments, many of them supportive of her move.

Teigen is just the latest celebrity to speak out against Snapchat.

In February, Snapchat's parent company, Snap, lost more than $1 billion in market capitalization after reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner tweeted her disapproval of the app's new redesign. Many have criticized the app redesign for blurring separate features together and promoting sponsored content.

Snap came under celebrity fire again in March, after screenshots of an ad for a third party app began circulating the internet. The ad, which gave users the option to slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown, was widely criticized for making light of domestic violence.

Rihanna later made a statement on her Instagram account about the ad.

"All the women, children and men that have been victims of [domestic violence] in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet … you let us down! Shame on you," Rihanna wrote in an Instagram story.

Snap issued an apology, but was still criticized for failing to properly filter the ad's content. Shares of Snap lost more than 7 percent over two days following the controversy.

Snap has largely remained on the sidelines as social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter increasingly struggle with quality control and content filtering. Snap's revised business model and app redesign puts renewed emphasis on advertising.