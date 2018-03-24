Students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School anchored a massive rally against gun violence Saturday in Washington, D.C., while hundreds of thousands of other young people took to the streets in sister marches across the globe.

"Its really empowering seeing that the country is behind this and that legislators are going to have to listen because there obviously are so many people here there are people who care about this issue," said Haley Stav, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Organizers of the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

By 11:00 a.m., large crowds had already started to gather in the nation's capital.

Many celebrities joined in to show support for the students. Artists, including Common, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, were slated to appear the D.C. rally, according to the event website.

Bearing signs reading "We Are the Change," "No More Silence," "Keep NRA Money Out of Politics," protesters lined Pennsylvania Avenue from the stage near the Capitol, stretching back toward the White House. The route also takes in the Trump International Hotel. President Donald Trump was in Florida for the weekend; a motorcade took him to his West Palm Beach golf club on Saturday morning.