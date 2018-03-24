Rio Tinto CEO predicts 'common sense would prevail' amid escalating trade tensions

Beijing on Friday said it may target 128 U.S. products with an import value of $3 billion in response to President Donald Trump's executive order earlier this month that imposed broad duties on foreign aluminum and steel imports.

The U.S. president had also announced tariff plans for up to $60 billion in Chinese imports, although China didn't officially connected its Friday threats of retaliation to that White House action.

But in the event trade tensions between the two countries don't simmer down, Jacques said Rio Tinto would continue to focus on its customers as well as assets, which include products like aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore and industrial minerals.

"I cannot control the prices, I cannot control the trade regulations, I have to deal with it," he said. "In the meantime, I'm focusing on my customers and on my assets."

Trade uncertainties rose earlier this with the news of new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Since then, the U.S. has exempted Canada and Mexico from those tariffs and said it would grant the European Union and some other countries a temporary exemption.

Rio Tinto's global aluminum business is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. And it operates an alumina refinery, hydroelectric plants and aluminum smelters in Quebec and British Columbia.

"We supply around one-third of all the aluminium that is consumed in the U.S.," Jacques said.

"We're working very closely with our customer either in Canada or in the USA to make sure that the supply chain is as efficient as it can be. That's our priority," he said.

—CNBC's Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report.