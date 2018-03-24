How saying 'Hi, stranger' helped this stop-motion animator's viral career

You may not remember the name, but you probably remember the feeling you got when you saw "Hi Stranger."

The stop motion animation features a skinny nude doll soothingly talking directly to the viewer while a gentle melody plays in the background.

Although jarring at first, it's meant to be supportive — and with 2.4 million views on Vimeo and a coveted "Staff Pick" designation, people are captivated. It was covered by The Telegraph and Jezebel. Even "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" did a parody version featuring a cartoon President Donald Trump.

The character was inspired by a year of going to therapy, her interest in ASMR videos, and being "creatively exhausted," creator Kirsten Lepore said.

"It was really fun to try out this weird experiment to see if it would work and it would resonate with people," Lepore said. "I was really shocked actually when it took off the way it did. I guess people really identified with this character."

Vimeo's Staff Picks highlight notable work on the platform, giving them more exposure and notoriety — and an average of 100,000 views. Out of the more than 600 Staff Picked Vimeo creators, 72 percent said it lead to them receiving paid work.

Lepore, who has won the honor five times, said all of hers have led to jobs including Google Doodles, an ad for Motorola, a clip for "Yo Gabba Gabba," and an upcoming project for Belvedere Vodka.

"The internet has been huge in helping filmmakers from all different walks of life get their work out there and get it seen," she explained. "For better or for worse, it's because no one is seeing you. People just see a name or a screen name or an alias. It kind of keeps things sort of anonymous. It's kind of nice that way. People aren't judging you on what you look like or your gender anything like that. They just see the work, and take it at face value."