California measure could spur more seniors to sell homes, ease state's housing crunch

A proposed ballot initiative in California could encourage older homeowners with larger homes to downsize and move to other counties in the state, freeing homes for younger families and potentially easing the state's chronic housing shortage.

The real estate industry is leading the charge to qualify the measure for the Nov. 6 general election ballot and has already raised about $6.7 million for the effort. Monday is the deadline for proponents of the measure to turn in signatures to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

A state analysis of the proposed initiative, however, said the measure could end up costing local governments more than $2 billion annually in lost revenue and also have a fiscal impact on the state itself.

The proposed voter measure would allow homeowners aged 55 and older to sell their primary home in one county and move anywhere else in California without a significant property tax hit, assuming the new property is valued the same or less. If the replacement property is higher value, though, there's still incentives under the portability measure since it keeps property tax benefits under the citizen-led Proposition 13 tax rate rollback passed in the 1970s.