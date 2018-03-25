Joseph Stiglitz: The WTO 'is getting hamstrung' by Trump

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz sounded a warning on President Donald Trump's resistance to appointing new judges at the World Trade Organization.
Previous trade skirmishes "were always done in the framework of the WTO, within international rule of law," Stiglitz, a former World Bank chief economist, told CNBC on Saturday at the China Development Forum in Beijing.
"What makes things particularly of concern to me right now is that Trump has blocked the appointment of new judges at the WTO, and the WTO appellate body is getting hamstrung," Stiglitz continued, referring to the organization's seven-member panel that overlooks international disputes.