"Blunt force instruments" like tariffs won't go as far with China as talks will, said Douglas Peterson of financial services firm S&P Global, as the U.S. moves ahead with levies on Chinese imports.

"Clearly there are aspects to access to the Chinese market that people have been frustrated with," Peterson acknowledged in a Sunday interview with CNBC. "On the other hand, I don't know if this is really the right approach to have ... the United States coming in unilaterally to put in place tariffs and sanctions on trade."

A "bilateral, multilateral approach" is needed, he said, where "you have a really professional dialogue with the Chinese as opposed to just coming in with this blunt force instrument all at once right up front."