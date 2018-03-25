As first reported by CNBC, ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, the firms said in a statement on Monday, marking the U.S. company's second retreat from an Asian market.

As part of the transaction, Uber will take a stake of 27.5 percent in the Southeast Asian company, Grab said in a statement. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will also join Grab's board.

In a joint statement with Grab, Khosrowshahi said: "This deal is a testament to Uber's exceptional growth across Southeast Asia over the last five years. It will help us double down on our plans for growth as we invest heavily in our products and technology to create the best customer experience on the planet."

Expectations of consolidation in Asia's fiercely competitive ride-hailing industry were stoked after Japan's SoftBank Group Corp made a multi-billion dollar investment in Uber.

An Uber investor previously told Reuters that shutting its Southeast Asia unit would allow the company's goal of an IPO more realistic.

Grab provides private car, motorbike, taxi and carpooling services in more than 100 cities across Southeast Asia. The company claimed to have 95 percent market share in taxi ride-hailing when it announced plans to raise more than $2.5 billion from SoftBank and other investors in 2017.

— Reuters contributed reporting to this article.