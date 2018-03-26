    ×

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Red Hat, AnaptysBio & more

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Red Hat surged nearly 5 percent after hours after the open-source software company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Sales rose 23 percent year over year to $772 million in the fourth quarter.

    AnaptysBio shares rallied over 12 percent post-market. The drug developer announced positive peanut allergy treatment data on Monday afternoon. Analysis of the mid-stage trial data pointed to nearly half of patients treated showing peanut tolerance.

    Following AnapstysBio's good news, shares of Aimmune Therapeutics fell nearly 2 percent. Aimmune's drug to treat peanut allergy in children succeeded in a late-stage study in February.

    SM Energy stock gained over 2 percent in extended trading. The natural gas exploration company announced that it completed a previously announced sale of the majority of its assets in the Powder River Basin for $500 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction.

