Asia markets gain as trade tensions appear to ease; Nikkei adds more than 1%

Trade tensions faded slightly on Monday, with U.S. Trade Representative Peter Navarro saying that he was "hopeful" China would work with the U.S. to address trade-related issues, although he defended the Trump administration's move to impose tariffs of up to $60 billion on Chinese imports.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during a Monday conference that the two countries should "stick to negotiations" to resolve their differences. China has reportedly offered to purchase U.S. semiconductors in a bid to alleviate its trade surplus with the U.S., according to the Financial Times.

Those moves followed a ramp up in trade-related tensions after Trump first signed off on tariffs against steel and aluminum imports earlier in the month. China responded to those tariffs on Friday when it proposed a list of 128 U.S. products it could potentially target.

U.S. stocks more than reversed losses seen on Friday as fears over trade tensions seen last week eased: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.84 percent, or 669.40 points, to close at 24,202.60, recording its largest one-day percentage gain since August 2015.

Also of note, Australia on Tuesday announced it would expel two Russian diplomats in solidarity with the U.K. and other allies following a nerve agent attack that took place on British soil.

In currencies, the dollar slipped against a basket of rivals as investor sentiment improved. The dollar index edged was steady at 89.023 at 8: 11 a.m. HK/SIN, after touching a five-week low in the previous session.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar extended gains to trade at 105.55, after slipping below the 105 handle last week.

Of note, the euro held onto gains after bouncing overnight following comments from European Central Bank member Jens Weidmann that expectations for an interest rate hike toward the middle of 2019 were "not completely unrealistic," Reuters reported. The euro last traded at $1.2455.