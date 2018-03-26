Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage

Online broker TD Ameritrade suffered a system-wide outage on Monday, with clients unable to access their accounts.

News about the outage emerged about an hour before U.S. stocks opened for trading. The company said via its Twitter account that it had not been hacked and it was is working to resolve the issue soon, but did not give additional details on what caused the outage or how widespread it was.

At around 10 a.m. in New York, 30 minutes after the U.S. stock market opened for trading, TD Ameritrade said through its Twitter account that "access is being restored," asking clients to try to log in through their TD Ameritrade accounts.

It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD's Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application.

The company's stock traded 2.7 percent higher despite the outage. TD Ameritrade did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.