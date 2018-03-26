Cramer's lightning round: Buy AT&T—I think it'll win the DOJ lawsuit   

    ×

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    AT&T: "I think ATT wins the lawsuit. It yields 5.7 percent, therefore I think it is a buy."

    John Bean Technologies Corp.: "I like it. Remember, we like Welbilt. We like that business. We looked at these guys and thought they were pretty darn good."

    Walmart: "I think Walmart fell too much on the weakness of the e-commerce slowing down a bit and I think it's OK for a buy. Should go back to the mid-$90s."

    Century Aluminum: "[I'd recommend] Alcoa for the long haul. I think that's a better situation."

    Blackberry: "I've got to tell you, it's got great intellectual property, it's got great growth and [CEO] John Chen is for real."

