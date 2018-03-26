GMC unveils an off-road truck to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor

GMC will sell a new line of off-road packages for its trucks and SUVs that aims to take advantage of recent enthusiasm for dirt-worthy utility vehicles as the overall consumer shift toward SUVs and trucks continues unabated.

The AT4 package is positioned to lure customers away from competitors that have been raking in cash in recent years, such as Fiat Chrysler's successful Jeep brand, and the somewhat unexpectedly popular Ford Raptor off-road pickup, which began with a small team within Ford working with a modest budget.

GMC unveiled the AT4 package on a GMC Sierra full-size pickup truck at an event in New York on Monday. It plans to sell the package across its line, GMC said.

GMC is typically known for selling trucks that share much of their DNA with Chevrolet, but offer high-end trims and other features. Chevrolet released an off-road-ready version of its mid-size Colorado pickup called the ZR2 in 2017.

Ford has also been ramping up its selection of more rugged vehicles with a planned Ford Bronco, and a still-unnamed smaller off-road SUV.