Remington, the oldest gun maker in the United States, files for bankruptcy

While Remington maintains that the guns are safe, the company has agreed to replace the triggers on millions of guns in a class action settlement. The company has refused to say whether the bankruptcy filing — which it first signaled last month — will affect the settlement.



Remington said in February that the bankruptcy would be pre-packaged under an agreement with its lenders. It is not immediately clear when the company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy.



Remington is owned by private equity giant Cerberus, which began buying up gun companies a decade ago. Soon after CNBC's first investigation in 2010, Cerberus dropped plans for an initial public offering of what was then known as the Freedom Group.



After the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Cerberus announced plans to exit the gun business, but could not find a buyer. Cerberus eventually let its institutional investors cash out of Freedom Group, which remained on Cerberus' books, eventually renamed Remington Outdoors.