Tell us what you think: How do you view stocks this Easter?

Global markets sold off last week after investors became concerned that the tit-for-tat rhetoric from Beijing and Washington may lead to an all-out trade war between the world's two economic powerhouses.

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average closed in correction, down 11.6 percent from its 52-week high. The sell-off continued into Asia on Monday morning when most major index declined.

Analysts said that risk aversion in the market will likely stay until things start to calm down between the U.S. and China.

On Saturday, some of the world's top economists and business leaders at the China Development Forum in Beijing warned about the risks of a trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

So for this week's Trader Poll, we're asking you: How are you viewing the stock market this Easter?