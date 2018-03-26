Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: USG, INTC, BA, FB, GE, C, TSLA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

USG – Germany's Knauf, a rival gypsum maker, has put forth a non-binding offer to buy USG for $42 per share, according to a filing by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire is the largest shareholder in USG, with a nearly 31 percent stake.

Intel – Raymond James upgraded the semiconductor maker to "market perform" from "underperform," noting strengthening underlying business conditions.

Boeing – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner jet to Singapore Airlines over the weekend.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck – The two drugmakers are on watch after Swiss rival Roche reported upbeat trial results for cancer therapy involving its Tecentriq immunotherapy combined with other drugs.

Facebook – Facebook is seeing a drop in public opinion over recent revelations over its handling of personal data, according to polls published over the weekend in both the U.S. and Germany. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology over the weekend in full-page ads published in British newspapers.

Finish Line – Finish Line agreed to be bought by British sports retailer JD Sports Fashion for $558 million. The deal is worth $13.50 per share in cash, compared to Finish Line's Friday close of $10.55.

General Electric – GE is still suffering from overhang from GE Capital, according to a Wall Street Journal article, despite having sold the bulk of the financing unit in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Citigroup – Citi is expanding nationally once again, but not with brick-and-mortar locations. A Wall Street Journal article highlights Citi's efforts to broaden its customer base through its mobile banking app.

Tesla – Tesla CEO Elon Musk directed his company to slow down on deliveries in Norway this quarter, citing local production capacity issues.

Dollar Tree – Dollar Tree was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, which thinks the discount retailer is making good investments at its Family Dollar unit among other factors.

Dana Corp. – Dana has increased its offer to buy the Driveline business of Britain's GKN by $140 million to $1.77 billion in cash. Dana is a maker of original equipment auto technology. GKN is selling the unit to focus on its aerospace parts business, but Dana is competing with an offer from British turnaround specialist Melrose.

Altria – Deutsche Bank rates the tobacco company "buy" in new coverage, saying recent underperformance by the stock represents a compelling opportunity.