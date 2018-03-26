Elon Musk: Facebook 'gives me the willies'

Elon Musk is fairly active on social media. The billionaire tech titan tweets often and posts on Instagram fairly regularly too.

But there's one social media platform of which he is not a fan: Facebook.

Friday, Musk deleted his company Facebook pages for both SpaceX and Tesla.

Then, on Saturday, in response to a story from enthusiast site Tesla Motor Club reporting the news, Musk said deleting the pages was not an effort to make a public comment about Facebook, nor was it any response to a dare.

Instead, he says he deleted the pages for Tesla because he does not like the social media behemoth. "Gives me the willies," he tweeted.

Though both Tesla and SpaceX had public company pages on Facebook before Friday, neither company paid for advertisement on the platform, Musk says.

Further, Musk expressed distrust of the way Facebook handles consumer data.

In response to a story published by technology website Ars Technica Saturday claiming Facebook scraped call and text message data from some Android phones, Musk tweeted a single word: "Shocker."

The story from Ars Technica reported that the social media behemoth "surreptitiously" sometimes stores names, phone numbers and the length of calls made or received by "exploiting the way an older Android API handled permissions." Ars Technica said Android users may have "inadvertently" given permission for Facebook access to call and message logs in older versions of Facebook's mobile app.

New Zealand man Dylan McKay, who tweeted about finding his call history with his "partner's mum" when he downloaded an archive of what Facebook knew about him, was included in the Ars Technica story.

In response to reports that Facebook sometimes stores call and text metadata, the social media behemoth posted a "Fact Check" blog post Sunday.

Facebook says it only saves and stores call and text metadata if given permission. The feature is "opt-in," Facebook says.

"This feature does not collect the content of your calls or text messages. Your information is securely stored and we do not sell this information to third parties. You are always in control of the information you share with Facebook," the blog post from Facebook says.

Musk's remarks about Facebook come at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg are already playing defense against a tidal wave of criticism in the wake of the Cambridge Analytics data scandal.

Monday, the social media behemoth's stock price plunged after the Federal Trade Commission announced it is investigating the company's data practices.

