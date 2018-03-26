The can't-miss Big Tech trade is suddenly vulnerable, and with it the whole bull market

The "keep it simple" optimistic case for owning mega-cap tech leaders all the way up was about the extraordinary value of natural dominance in the connected economy.

Jim Cramer's brilliant FANG mnemonic for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet) captured four companies riding inevitable-seeming growth, power and customer adoption that married "win-win" user-supplier relationships to "winner-take-most" network economics.

Now dominance is coming to be seen as a potential liability. This is not just about Facebook's comeuppance after user data was mishandled and used by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Nasty market action always writes its own narrative, of course. But there's a way of telling the story of last week's flight from tech as a moment of collective recognition that Big Tech is under assault: Facebook delivers successive apologies that fall flat as #DeleteFacebook goes viral.

The government lawsuit to block AT&T's takeover of Time Warner started — and even if AT&T wins, it'll be because it pointed to the dangerous power of Facebook and Google as competitors. Meantime Broadcom just got blocked from buying Qualcomm. Oh, and a self-driving Uber car killed as pedestrian, casting doubt on just how soon the promised AI-directed future might arrive.

It's interesting to note that the market had already been differentiating between the digital-ad duopoly of Facebook/Alphabet and e-commerce leaders Amazon/Netflix.

The former duo run free, frictionless digital eyeball auctions — using any and all data within grasp. Customers of Amazon and Netflix make affirmative decisions to pay for goods and services, with the AI used mostly to serve up the next thing consumers actually want.

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet - 6 months

Remarkably, just a few months ago the main concern among Facebook investors was whether the platform — in its vast benign power — would go too far in reducing news and ad flow to improve the user experience.

With the hostile attention on Big Tech, deserved or merely a scapegoating exercise, it's easy to see how these companies might be moved to downplay their influence, avoid bold acquisitions and go slower on new market entries.