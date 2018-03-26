Trump administration orders 60 Russian officers out of the US over UK poisoning incident

President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russias from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, senior U.S. administration officials told reporters.

The shutdown of the consulate in Seattle is due to its proximity to a U.S. submarine base as well as defense giant Boeing's operations there.

"The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world," said a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The order also includes 12 intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations who were using their roles as "covers" to conduct covert operations. The 60 Russian nationals were given seven days to leave the United States. In a tit for tat move, Moscow will also expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia.

The announcement comes on the heels of a nerve agent attack earlier this month on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent who worked for the U.K.'s secret service, and his daughter Yulia.

"This was a reckless attempt by the [Russian] government to murder a British citizen and his daughter on British soil with a military-grade nerve agent. It cannot go unanswered," a senior administration official said.

"To the Russian government we say, when you attack our friends, you will face serious consequences," the official added.

Moscow has denied any involvement and says Britain is orchestrating an anti-Russia campaign.

On Monday, a total of 14 EU member states said they would expel Russian diplomats, according to European Council President Donald Tusk, including Germany, France, and Poland. Ukraine also expelled 13 Russian diplomats, announcing the move in conjunction with EU nations.