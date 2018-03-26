    ×

    Politics

    Trump administration orders 60 Russian officers out of the US over UK poisoning incident

    • President Donald Trump expels 60 Russians from the United States in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom.
    • Trump also ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington.
    President Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam.
    Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russian intel officers   

    President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russias from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, senior U.S. administration officials told reporters.

    The shutdown of the consulate in Seattle is due to its proximity to a U.S. submarine base as well as defense giant Boeing's operations there.

    "The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world," said a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

    The order also includes 12 intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations who were using their roles as "covers" to conduct covert operations. The 60 Russian nationals were given seven days to leave the United States. In a tit for tat move, Moscow will also expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia.

    The announcement comes on the heels of a nerve agent attack earlier this month on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent who worked for the U.K.'s secret service, and his daughter Yulia.

    "This was a reckless attempt by the [Russian] government to murder a British citizen and his daughter on British soil with a military-grade nerve agent. It cannot go unanswered," a senior administration official said.

    "To the Russian government we say, when you attack our friends, you will face serious consequences," the official added.

    Moscow has denied any involvement and says Britain is orchestrating an anti-Russia campaign.

    On Monday, a total of 14 EU member states said they would expel Russian diplomats, according to European Council President Donald Tusk, including Germany, France, and Poland. Ukraine also expelled 13 Russian diplomats, announcing the move in conjunction with EU nations.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks attends the forum on working youth while visiting the Uralvagonzavod, a machine plant on March 6, 2018 in Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk oblast, Russia. Vladimir Putin is having a campaign trip to Nizhny Tagil prior to the 2018 Presidential Elections on March 18.
    Mikhail Svetlov | Getty Images
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks attends the forum on working youth while visiting the Uralvagonzavod, a machine plant on March 6, 2018 in Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk oblast, Russia. Vladimir Putin is having a campaign trip to Nizhny Tagil prior to the 2018 Presidential Elections on March 18.

    The expulsions come just a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin won reelection and U.S. President Trump's congratulatory phone call in which he is reported to have failed to mention the London attack or Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

    "I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory," Trump said after the call last Tuesday. He added that the two leaders "will probably get together in the not-too-distant future" to discuss the international arms race.

    Trump congratulated Putin even after aides, in briefing materials prepared ahead of the call, reportedly warned him: "DO NOT CONGRATULATE." Trump was also supposed to condemn the recent Russia-linked nerve agent poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in the U.K., but he did not, according to The Washington Post, which cited officials familiar with the call.

    The phone call prompted a harsh response from some of Trump's biggest critics.

    "An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections," Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. said in a statement condemning the call. "And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election."

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...