Trump trade czar Navarro: 'We might get a really good deal on NAFTA'

Navarro: We might get a really good deal on NAFTA 47 Mins Ago | 02:22

Top Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro on Monday indicated hope for success in U.S. efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"It looks like we might get a really good deal on NAFTA," Navarro told CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum until May 1.

After that, the White House plans to reassess those exemptions, applying pressure in hopes of a quick resolution of talks to update the 24-year-old trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

On the Trump administration's separate move last week to levy tariffs of up to $60 billion against China for allegedly stealing American technology intellectual property, Navarro said the move was warranted.

"China has engaged for a very long time in the theft of our intellectual property as well as practices like forced technology transfer," said Navarro, author of several books anti-China books including "Death by China."

However, he said, "We're hopeful there that the Chinese will work with us to basically address some of these practices."