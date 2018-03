The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street finished Friday's session deep in the red, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping more than 400 points by the close — closing at its lowest level since November and finishing in correction territory, as it was 11.6 percent down from its 52-week high.

Looking to Monday's session, markets overseas recovered during trade, as concerns over trade tariffs alleviated somewhat. In Asia, some indexes rose after news surfaced that the U.S. had agreed to excuse South Korea from steel levies. Meantime in Europe, stocks were slightly higher as investors tried to shake off any worries surrounding a potential trade war.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on Chinese imports — of up to $60 billion. China retaliated with their own set of levies, drawing up a list of 128 U.S. products that could be possible retaliation targets.

Consequently investors will be eyeing the subject over the coming days to see if trade tensions ease or become more aggravated between the U.S. and other nations involved.