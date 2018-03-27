5 international destinations gaining the most American tourists

Ready to book summer travel plans but don't know where to go? You may want to consider these five fastest-growing international destinations for American tourists.

Israel is gaining the most traction with U.S. travelers who purchased travel insurance through comparison website Squaremouth, according to the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company.

The firm's rankings are based on data Squaremouth collects when customers input their destination and trip costs into the site to compare policies.

The cost of visiting some of these fastest-growing destinations is also surging. Travelling to Iceland cost 20 percent more for visitors seeking travel insurance between March 2017 and March 2018 than the 2016-2017 period.

Visitors to Norway spent almost double that of tourists going to other popular destinations, with expenses increasing more than 12 percent in the last year. The average spent by U.S. visitors to the top five destinations was about $4,075. Here's a look at the top five global hot spots: