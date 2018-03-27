As Amazon moves into health care, here's what we know — and what we suspect — about its plans

Amazon is getting into health care. That's not speculation, at this point.



The company hasn't spoken much about its plans, as it's still determining the scope through a series of brainstorming sessions with experts in the space, but its hiring trends and recent product development hint strongly at where it could go.

So in the run-up to CNBC's Healthy Returns conference, here's a recap of what we know, what we don't, and what the experts think about Amazon's potential to disrupt the $3 trillion sector.