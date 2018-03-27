Wall Street bonuses are the highest they've been since 2006—here are the best ways to use extra cash

Wall Street bankers will be enjoying particularly large bonuses this year. According to data released by the New York state comptroller on Monday, the annual bonus for the average Wall Street worker jumped 17 percent in 2017 to an estimated $184,220. That's the highest it's been since before the financial crisis.

Bonuses likely spiked thanks to tax law changes that will eliminate the corporate deduction for performance-based pay starting in 2018, the comptroller's annual report found.

Whether you're receiving a six-figure check or any other corporate bonus, or you're just looking for something sensible to do with a smaller windfall like your tax refund, here are the smartest things to do with some extra money.