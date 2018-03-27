US Treasury yields higher as bond investors look ahead to new data

On Tuesday, data are expected to shake up investor sentiment as a whole slew of economic reports are due.

At 9 a.m. ET, the S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index is due out, followed by consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET, along with the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity. At 10:30 a.m. ET meantime, the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey is expected to be published.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $24 billion in 52-week bills, $65 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in five-year notes.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is due to speak at the HOPE Global Forum annual meeting in Atlanta.

Investors around the world will continue to watch for new developments surrounding global trade. Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that would inflict tariffs on Chinese imports — of up to $60 billion, triggering China to retaliate. However, more recently, news has emerged that the nations are open to discussions.