Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank's CEO offer

Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs international chief Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him.

The formal conversation with the Goldman vice chairman came as Deutsche Bank is said to be considering candidates to succeed CEO John Cryan.

A source close to Goldman's CFO Martin Chavez said he, too, was informally approached by a Deutsche outsider about the job but was also said to have not been interested. Those were not formal talks, the source told CNBC.