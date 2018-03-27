You can live longer if you retire early, research shows—here’s why

Retiring early can actually lengthen your life, economists from the University of Amsterdam affirmed in a 2017 study published in the journal of Health and Economics.

Male Dutch civil servants over the age of 54 who retired early were an astounding 42 percent less likely to die over the subsequent five years compared to those who continued working. (There were too few women in the sample who met the early retirement eligibility requirements — including having contributed to the public sector pension fund for ten consecutive years — to be included.)

The researchers explain the potentially life-extending effects of retiring in two ways.