    Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

    • Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle.
    • Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.
    NVIDIA President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang
    Robert Galbraith | Reuters
    NVIDIA President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang

    Nvidia said on Tuesday that it will suspend self-driving tests across the globe following a fatal Uber accident last week in which a self-driving vehicle killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

    "Ultimately [automated vehicles] will be far safer than human drivers, so this important work needs to continue. We are temporarily suspending the testing of our self-driving cars on public roads to learn from the Uber incident. Our global fleet of manually driven data collection vehicles continue to operate," a Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement.

    The chipmaker is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany.

    Shares of Nvidia lost 4 percent on Tuesday, following the announcement.

    --Thomson Reuters contributed to this report.

