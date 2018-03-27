Stocks look to build on rally that saw the Dow soar more than 650 points

Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook (FB) and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, appeared before U.K. lawmakers today. He said the election of Donald Trump made him speak out about the practices being employed by the firm.



Additionally, Facebook said it would send a top executive to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Instead, the company will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. (CNBC)



The Commerce Department reinstated a citizenship status question to the 2020 Census. The department said the question was added to help enforce the Voting Rights Act. Some argue the move was designed to undercount immigrants and minorities. (USA Today)



President Donald Trump ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, the White House confirmed. The 60 Russian nationals were given seven days to leave the United States. (CNBC)



A prominent Chicago defense attorney declined an invitation to lead President Trump's legal team responding to Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Trump's legal team has been in crisis mode after the president's lawyer John Dowd abruptly resigned. (Washington Post)

The White House is investigating whether two loans totaling more than $500 million to the family real estate business of Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner violated any criminal laws or regulations, according to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. (Reuters)

Stormy Daniels sued President Trump's personal lawyer for defamation. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said in a court filing that Michael Cohen publicly portrayed her as having lied about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. (WSJ)



Larry Kudlow, Trump's pick to head the National Economic Council, asked to keep White House economic advisor Gary Cohn's staff. Former CNBC contributor Kudlow told the Washington Post "It's a terrific staff, and I've asked everyone to stay on."

President Trump is on the verge of securing his first major trade deal, leveraging the threat of tariffs to gain concessions from South Korea on exports of steel and imports of American cars. The agreement could be announced as soon as today. (NY Times)

The Defence Department said it is investigating the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. A package was tested positive for black powder residue. No injuries have been reported. (AP)

GMC unveiled an off-road truck AT4 sub-brand, designed to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor. The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Raptor and Colorado ZR2. (CNBC)



Arizona's governor suspended Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state after a fatal crash that killed a 49-year-old pedestrian. The state had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company's self-driving cars. (Reuters)

At an event at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago today, Apple is expected to introduce a new lower priced iPad in a bid to get students and school administrators, to start thinking Mac again. (USA Today)