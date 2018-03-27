Suze Orman: Here's the No. 1 thing to do now if you want to buy a home soon   

If you're planning to buy a home this year, you've hopefully saved up more than you think you'll need for a down payment. But stockpiling money isn't the only thing that should be on your financial checklist before becoming a homeowner.

First and foremost, you should check in on your credit score, says Suze Orman, financial expert and former CNBC host. That's because, the higher your credit score, the better rate you'll be able to get on a mortgage. And that matters because even a fraction of a percent can dramatically alter the total you'll pay over time.

"Your goal should be to get the best possible loan," Orman writes in a recent blog post. "The better your financial profile is, the lower the interest rate you will be offered. Even a small interest rate difference can add up to tens of thousands of dollars in savings over the life of a loan."