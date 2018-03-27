Tesla defends Autopilot record after Feds launch investigation into fatal crash

Tesla is defending its Autopilot driver-assist technology as federal investigators probe a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SUV. The accident happened Friday afternoon on a stretch of highway in Mountain View, California.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday it is investigating the accident, including how the Model X caught fire after the crash and steps to make the vehicle safe before removing it from the accident scene.

While the NTSB said it's unclear if the Model X Autopilot system was engaged prior to the accident, Tesla is defending the technology and its track record in the area where Friday's crash took place.

In a blog post, the company said: "Our data shows that Tesla owners have driven this same stretch of highway with Autopilot engaged roughly 85,000 times since Autopilot was first rolled out in 2015 and roughly 20,000 times since just the beginning of the year, and there has never been an accident that we know of."