The Mega Millions jackpot is now $458 million. What to do first if you win

If someone wins the $458 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, that lucky person will likely discover that buying the ticket was the easy part.

With the prize marking the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's 16-year history, whoever ends up snagging that windfall — if anyone does — will discover that handling sudden wealth can be overwhelming. It's not as simple as getting a check and going on with your life.

First up, say experts, is trying to protect your identity. Some states make it easy to remain anonymous when claiming the prize, while others require a bit more planning. And in some states, it's impossible.