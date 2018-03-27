Waymo picks Jaguar for expanding self-driving car fleet

Waymo, formerly known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, is collaborating with Jaguar Land Rover in a major expansion of its autonomous-drive ride-hailing program.



The mobility company has signed a deal to buy 20,000 Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUVs. Those vehicles will be modified with radar, LiDar sensors and cameras so they can operate in Waymo's self-driving ride-hailing fleet.



"Its big, fast-charge battery means it can drive all day, which is perfect for our self-driving service," said John Krafcik, chief executive officer of Waymo.



Waymo plans to launch its autonomous-drive ride hailing service later this year. It's currently testing its self-driving technology at locations around the United States including suburban Phoenix using modified Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. Those vans will make up the initial fleet in Waymo's ride-share program, until the company takes delivery of modified Jaguar I-Pace SUVs in 2020.



"Our passion for further advancing smart mobility needs expert long-term partners. In joining forces with Waymo we are pioneering to push the boundaries of technology," said Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive officer.