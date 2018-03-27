Surgery is expensive, with operations to feminize a patient''s face ranging as high as $70,000. Surgery for chest masculinization can reach $10,000 or more.

Changes in the law drove the drop in the percentage of patients who pay out of pocket for gender-affirmation surgery, Lau said. Especially on the East and West coasts, coverage is more broadly available for transgender-related conditions, including surgery, as part of Medicaid offerings. Medicare began covering it for its beneficiaries, mostly senior citizens, in 2014.

The Affordable Care Act bars plans offered on Healthcare.gov from discrimination based on gender, which has been interpreted to include transgenderism, and this has led to broad coverage of gender surgery.

Many patients, especially before insurance coverage broadened, would delay life moves, like buying a home, in order to finance gender-transition surgery, often going overseas for care to save money, said Rachel Bluebond-Langner, a plastic surgeon specializing in gender affirmation at New York University Langone Medical Center. Now, in New York at least, 90 percent to 95 percent of her patients can get coverage, even for facial reconstruction, she said.

Doctors and advocates say there's a big difference in coverage, depending on where patients live — in Texas, for example, Medicaid and insurance provided to state employees doesn't cover gender-affirmation surgery. But in places like New York and California it's routine. A total of 17 states plus Washington, D.C., have issued guidelines for Medicaid coverage of gender surgery, according to the Center for Transgender Equality.

"In many states, as Medicaid goes, so go the commercial insurers," said Barbara Warren, director of LGBTQ programs and policies at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

For many companies that have to decide whether to include coverage in their company health plans, the decision boils down to the image they want to project to prospective employees, said Claire Bow, a 60-year-old Austin, Texas, lawyer, who has taken hormones to aid her transition but has not had gender-affirmation surgery. She was the executive director of the state board of risk management when she was Jonathan Bow.

In Austin, tech companies such as Amazon, Apple and IBM all cover the surgery, Bow said. But the state government, controlled by conservative politicians, does not. "It's a chunk of change to come up with at one time," she said.

Since her insurance is a state-retiree plan, she's sticking to hormone-replacement therapy for now.

"I'm on a fixed income," Bow said. "I have not yet had any of the surgeries I need, but I am hopeful that conditions will allow me to have them in the future.''