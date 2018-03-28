5 powerful mental exercises that will help you ace your next job interview

Getting fired, laid off or quitting a job can be a major stressor and often leads people to feel worried or anxious.

"It can be traumatic and a major loss. Almost like a death," says psychologist Cicely Horsham-Brathwaite. Joblessness can also impact your self-confidence, she tells CNBC Make It, and can create a "major shift" in your identity that was previously tied to the job.

This can deeply impact your hiring potential for future jobs, especially if you don't take the time to mentally and emotionally prepare yourself. In fact, the psychologist says that failing to do so results in candidates applying to jobs that are not necessarily the best fit, getting stuck in the job search or even tanking an interview because they are still affected by their job loss.

"People want to push the emotion away and it shows in an interview that you're not in the best headspace," says Horsham-Brathwaite, who has more than 15 years of experience helping clients excel in their personal and professional lives.

She says those in between jobs can perform five mental exercises to prep for your next interview: