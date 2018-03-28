This Harry Potter-themed college acceptance video will make you want to go back to school

High schoolers across the country are eagerly awaiting letters confirming they've gotten into college, but many may also still secretly dream of getting into Hogwarts.

One school wants to let them experience both. While students spend years stressing over grades, essays and extracurriculars to make themselves appealing to colleges, once decisions are mailed, colleges must convince accepted students to attend their school. This means sending school representatives to talk to admitted students, mailing glossy brochures and producing enticing videos.

This year, Boston College appealed to Potterheads with a spellbinding video that will charm even the most skeptical of muggles. The school's Bapst Library, lovingly referred to on campus as "the Harry Potter library," features prominently.

Check out the video below: